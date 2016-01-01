Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD is a dermatologist in Austin, TX. He currently practices at Sanova Dermatology - Central Austin and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Austin Dermatology Associates3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 340, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-3781
Dripping Springs Office14101 W Highway 290, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 454-3781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Daniel Carrasco, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Patient Satisfaction
