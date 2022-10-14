Overview

Dr. Daniel Carr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Carr works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.