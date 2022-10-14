Dr. Daniel Carr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Carr, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Carr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Carr works at
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
ACDF surgery with C4,C5 and C6 fused. Explained diagnosis, surgery, recovery and expected results. Very professional yet fun to talk with. Highly recommend
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1114285707
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
