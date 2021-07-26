See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Carothers works at ENT Institute, Atlanta GA, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT Institute, Atlanta GA, Atlanta, GA
    2140 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 360, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 740-1860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Nasal Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Nasal Polyp

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 26, 2021
    I had a chronic infection in my ear for three years that three other specialists couldn’t cure. Doctor Carothers was persistent and figured out the right treatment. The entire staff is very professional and courteous.
    — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730116161
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Nasal and Sinus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbus Hospital, Chicago, Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Carothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carothers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carothers works at ENT Institute, Atlanta GA, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Carothers’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Carothers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carothers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carothers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carothers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
