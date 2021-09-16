See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (254)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Careaga works at Careaga Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Careaga Plastic Surgery
    220 Alhambra Cir Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 756-6035
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    305 Plastic Surgery Center
    564 SW 42nd Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 824-0994
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
SculpSure Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 254 ratings
    Patient Ratings (254)
    5 Star
    (243)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Careaga?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Estoy muy contenta y 100% agradecida del Dr Careaga me ha echo una cirugía espectacular se los recomiendo a todas las personas que como yo quieren cambiar su figura Gracias
    Danay Castillo — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Careaga to family and friends

    Dr. Careaga's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Careaga

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851590723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State Univ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Mississippi|Wayne State University Detroit, Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Mississippi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Careaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Careaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Careaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Careaga works at Careaga Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Careaga’s profile.

    254 patients have reviewed Dr. Careaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Careaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Careaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Careaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.