Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Careaga works at
Locations
Careaga Plastic Surgery220 Alhambra Cir Fl 1, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 756-6035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
305 Plastic Surgery Center564 SW 42nd Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (954) 824-0994Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Estoy muy contenta y 100% agradecida del Dr Careaga me ha echo una cirugía espectacular se los recomiendo a todas las personas que como yo quieren cambiar su figura Gracias
About Dr. Daniel Careaga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851590723
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ
- University of Mississippi|Wayne State University Detroit, Michigan
- University of Mississippi
- Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Careaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Careaga using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Careaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Careaga works at
Dr. Careaga speaks Spanish.
254 patients have reviewed Dr. Careaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Careaga.
