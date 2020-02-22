See All Plastic Surgeons in Coon Rapids, MN
Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Cantwell works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids
    9055 Springbrook Dr Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Feb 22, 2020
    I initially visited Dr. Cantwell for a small cyst on my chin which he removed quickly and painlessly and there is very minimal scaring. After the removal I decided to have a consultation for a breast augmentation. Dr. Cantwell and his team made me feel very comfortable and answered all my questions. After the consultation I was excited and booked the surgery for the following week. I was nervous however everyone at the surgery center was very polite and eased my fears. Their main goal was to help me feel comfortable, minimize pain from the surgery and nausea from the anesthesia and pain meds. Dr. Cantwell's team continuously followed up to check on me post surgery and helped me in every way they could to ease the pain. Now that I am almost 3 weeks post op and am feeling pretty good I am very happy with my breasts; they are perfect! I wouldn't recommend anyone but Dr. Cantwell and his right hand woman Jennifer Maynard Moris, PA.
    Lauren Erickson — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1568675387
    P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantwell works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Cantwell’s profile.

    Dr. Cantwell has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

