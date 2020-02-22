Overview

Dr. Daniel Cantwell, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Cantwell works at Allina Medical Clinic Coon Rapids in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.