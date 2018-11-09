Dr. Daniel Canaday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canaday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Canaday, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Canaday, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
Locations
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cape Obstetrics & Gynecology90 Ter Heun Dr Ste 100, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (508) 495-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Canaday by my Massachusetts General radiation oncologist for palliative management care and treatments for a rare metastatic cancer (sarcoma.) When I arrived, Dr. Canaday had already reviewed my extensive medical records and had a plan in place on the same day to begin the process of steps to proceed. I was impressed with his depth of knowledge and willingness to clearly articulate a plan to radiate multiple tumors. His pleasant demeanor, that is shared by his entire staff.
About Dr. Daniel Canaday, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Canaday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canaday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Canaday. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canaday.
