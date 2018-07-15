See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Cameron works at First Medical Associates in Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 15, 2018
I have had trouble finding a doctor that treats Lyme. I found Dr. Cameron over a couple years now and he has been treating me. I have followed all his instructions and I can say I am very happy. I am back to myself and feeling a 100 times better. Thank you everyone at Dr. Cameron office for everything you have done. I am grateful and happy for what you have done. Trust me and believe me when I say he is the greatest. Thank you guys sooo much!
Jay — Jul 15, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568481893
Education & Certifications

  • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Internship
  • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Medical Education
  • University of Minnesota Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cameron works at First Medical Associates in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cameron’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

