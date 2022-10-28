Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Cameron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
USA Mitchell Cancer Institute1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 665-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
USA Mitchell Cancer Institute-Springhill101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 302, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute-Fairhope1047 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 410-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cameron?
I'm still alive because Dr Cameron used everything he had to get me into Remission I'm very blessed to have him as my oncologist
About Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1558353987
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cameron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cameron works at
Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.