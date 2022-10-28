See All Oncologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.

Dr. Cameron works at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USA Mitchell Cancer Institute
    1660 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 665-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    USA Mitchell Cancer Institute-Springhill
    101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 302, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute-Fairhope
    1047 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Providence Hospital
  • Springhill Medical Center
  • Thomas Hospital
  • USA Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I'm still alive because Dr Cameron used everything he had to get me into Remission I'm very blessed to have him as my oncologist
    DESIREE E DOAN — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558353987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Residency
    • Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

