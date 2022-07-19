See All Plastic Surgeons in Key Biscayne, FL
Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Key Biscayne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Calva-Cerqueira works at Miami Breast Center in Key Biscayne, FL with other offices in Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Breast Center
    580 Crandon Blvd Ste 102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 504-6883
  2. 2
    The Miami Hand Center
    2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 699-3854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jul 19, 2022
    When I went to see Dr Calvas first time l was very nervous. I didn’t have an idea what was going to happened to me with a tumor growing exponentially in my breast. He was kind enough to explain my different options l have available. He gave me support until the point l started feeling confident that everything was going to be okay with surgery and treatments as well. He does put time and dedication to his patients, specially when uncertainty is present. Thanks Dr Calvas all process are going smoothly with me.
    Virgilia — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366651549
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp|Johns Hopkins Hospital|University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • R J &amp;amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calva-Cerqueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calva-Cerqueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calva-Cerqueira has seen patients for Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calva-Cerqueira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Calva-Cerqueira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

