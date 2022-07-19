Overview

Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Key Biscayne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Calva-Cerqueira works at Miami Breast Center in Key Biscayne, FL with other offices in Coconut Grove, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.