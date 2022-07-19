Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calva-Cerqueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Key Biscayne, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira works at
Locations
Miami Breast Center580 Crandon Blvd Ste 102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Directions (305) 504-6883
The Miami Hand Center2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions (305) 699-3854
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
When I went to see Dr Calvas first time l was very nervous. I didn’t have an idea what was going to happened to me with a tumor growing exponentially in my breast. He was kind enough to explain my different options l have available. He gave me support until the point l started feeling confident that everything was going to be okay with surgery and treatments as well. He does put time and dedication to his patients, specially when uncertainty is present. Thanks Dr Calvas all process are going smoothly with me.
About Dr. Daniel Calva-Cerqueira, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1366651549
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp|Johns Hopkins Hospital|University of Maryland Medical Center
- R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|University of Iowa
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira works at
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira has seen patients for Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calva-Cerqueira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calva-Cerqueira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Calva-Cerqueira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calva-Cerqueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.