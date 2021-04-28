Overview

Dr. Daniel Callahan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.