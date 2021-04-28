Dr. Daniel Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Callahan, MD
Dr. Daniel Callahan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
North Point Pulmonary Associates - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-3120
North Point Pulmonary Associates - Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C425, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 343-8760
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Callahan is wonderful. His knowledge of Sleep Apnea, his compassion, and his humor are all unsurpassed by any other physician.
About Dr. Daniel Callahan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
