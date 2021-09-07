Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Callahan Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Somers Trust873 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 681-0406
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan Jr?
I have been to 6 podiatrists in the Stoneham area, and they all sucked! Some would 10' away and tell me to "take 2 Gabapentin and see me in a month." I told her not to hold her breath waiting for me to come back. What quacks, and some of them were affiliated with MGH. Dr. Callahan looked at my foot and fixed it in a few minutes. My pain was gone shortly after he cut out the spot that had been killing me for months and I could barely walk. Dr. "C" did what those fools couldn't or didn't want to in a matter of a few minutes. I do not usually give reviews, but I was so pissed after going to those quacks and gave up until a friend recommended that I try one last time with Dr. "C". Thank you.
About Dr. Daniel Callahan Jr, MD
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093782286
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.