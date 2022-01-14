Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology3126 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 656-5050
- Upmc Jameson
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr Callaghan did my surgery a year ago, i had a deviated septum, very small sinuses and a 100% blockage from a mass. The surgery was by far the best thing i ever did. Only thing i regret is waiting so long! Dr Callaghan was great with me. (I Was a big baby every single time, but he was always patient and caring. He knows what he is doing! And is good at it!! The wait can sometimes be a little while BUT it’s because he makes sure his patients are fully taken care of!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1376654004
- Richard Farrior - Tampa, FL
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Pennsylvania State University
- General Surgery - Wright State University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Callaghan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callaghan has seen patients for Malignant Otitis Externa and TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callaghan.
