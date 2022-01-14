Overview

Dr. Daniel Callaghan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Callaghan works at Noble House Facial Plastics and Otolaryngology in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Otitis Externa and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.