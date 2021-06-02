Dr. Daniel Cahoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Cahoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Cahoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Nm School Of Med
Dr. Cahoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Urology Group - American Fork1159 E 200 N Ste 300, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 254-5886Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahoon?
Dr. Cahoon utilized his vast wealth of professional experience as he treated my BPH and deftly performed my laser TURP procedure. Dr. Cahoon has significantly alleviated my previous pain and discomfort.
About Dr. Daniel Cahoon, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013985522
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahoon works at
Dr. Cahoon has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.