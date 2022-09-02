See All Plastic Surgeons in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Daniel Butz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Butz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Butz works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 304, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7212
    Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc
    13800 W North Ave Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 717-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Benign Tumor
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Benign Tumor
Breast Hypoplasia

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Procedure: Male 37 Drainless Torsoplasty (Circumferential Lift) , No Liposuction or Muscle Repair (both were not necessary for my case) Words can't describe how thankful I am to Dr Butz and his team for doing such a phenomenal job. Everyone on his team has been super caring and supportive from the get-go and after surgery (major kudos to LPN Wendy Mueller and Surgical Coordinator Amanda Burns, and of course Dr Daniel Butz). My results are phenomenal just one month post op and I am excited to see the result 6 months and 1 year post op. I posted my review on realself with pictures if you would like to see the results and for a more detailed review.
    Norvrandt_Wonderer — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Butz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598070179
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Med Coll of WI
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Butz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Butz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Butz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

