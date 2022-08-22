Dr. Daniel Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Butler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Butler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
Roosevelt Surgical4040 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Middletown, OH 45044 DirectionsFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very warm and caring.
About Dr. Daniel Butler, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275523409
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
