Dr. Daniel Bustos, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bustos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Locations
Cool Springs Surgical Associates of Murfreesboro1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 120, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-4040Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bustos and staff are amazing! Dr. Bustos took his time to explain everything. All my options and what each procedure would entail. From initial to final visit he accurately predicted what would happen, what I would ‘see’, and what I would feel/experience every single step of the way. I highly recommend the PanOptic lens. Each eye is done on different surgery dates. It is worth the length of time...2 weeks in between surgeries. PLUS!!! He talks to you all throughput the surgery, making sure you are comfortable while explaining what he is doing. It was absolutely painless!! No pain meds involved. PLUS I can now see 20/20 in both eyes and no longer fill with glasses and contacts. God has given Bustos a gift. I am glad to have benefited from that special gift. You will never regret choosing Dr. Bustos!!
About Dr. Daniel Bustos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of Texas-San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bustos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bustos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bustos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bustos has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bustos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bustos.
