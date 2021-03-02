See All Dermatologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Daniel Buscaglia, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Daniel Buscaglia, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Buscaglia works at Daniel A Buscaglia DO PC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daniel A Buscaglia DO PC
    52 S Union Rd Ste 203, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 632-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Intertrigo
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Intertrigo

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Buscaglia, DO

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801803721
    Education & Certifications

    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Buscaglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buscaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buscaglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buscaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buscaglia works at Daniel A Buscaglia DO PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buscaglia’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buscaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buscaglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buscaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buscaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

