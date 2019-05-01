Overview

Dr. Daniel Burzon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Burzon works at Coastal Urology Associates PA in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.