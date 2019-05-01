Dr. Daniel Burzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Burzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Burzon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Burzon works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Urology Associates PA814 River Ave Ste 2, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions
-
2
Coastal Urology Associates PA446 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 840-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burzon?
Dr Burzon explained everything re my problem and procedure. HE is very competent and patient and I was never rushed. Plus he is a NY GIANT FAN!
About Dr. Daniel Burzon, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134102015
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hosp-Univ of Rochester
- Strong Memorial Rochester,Ny
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burzon works at
Dr. Burzon has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burzon speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Burzon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.