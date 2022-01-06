See All Anesthesiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD

Anesthesiology
3.5 (37)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Burkhead works at Innovative Pain Care Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Pain Care Center
    9920 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 316-2281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Innovative Pain Care Center
    9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 230, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 316-2281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Herniated Disc
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Burkhead takes time with patients, appointments are on time, does not rush the appointment, respects his patients. He actually listens. I would recommend Dr. Burkheaf to anyone who needs pain management.
    Teresa R. — Jan 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144298928
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University WA
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burkhead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

