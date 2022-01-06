Dr. Burkhead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Innovative Pain Care Center9920 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 316-2281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Innovative Pain Care Center9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 230, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 316-2281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burkhead takes time with patients, appointments are on time, does not rush the appointment, respects his patients. He actually listens. I would recommend Dr. Burkheaf to anyone who needs pain management.
About Dr. Daniel Burkhead, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144298928
Education & Certifications
- University WA
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkhead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkhead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.