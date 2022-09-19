See All Neurologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD

Neurology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Burdick works at Booth Gardner Parkinson's Care Center in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Evergreen Health Neuroscience Institute
    12039 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-3123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burdick?

    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr. Burdock, is an excellent physician. He is up to date on the latest Parkinson’s options to best help. My father had the best quality of care from him, and that gave my father a more beautiful lucid life. He is a credit to Parkinson’s patients.
    Lisa — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burdick to family and friends

    Dr. Burdick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burdick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073750105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center, Movement Disorders
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School / Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School / Beth Isreal Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burdick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burdick works at Booth Gardner Parkinson's Care Center in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Burdick’s profile.

    Dr. Burdick has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Burdick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.