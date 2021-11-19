Overview

Dr. Daniel Burchfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burchfield works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Scottsdale in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.