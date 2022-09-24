Dr. Daniel Buehler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Buehler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Buehler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Buehler works at
Locations
Paradise Nursing Workforce4211 Waialae Ave Ste 205, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 732-2840
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Buehler is by far the best pediatrician and human in the world! He takes time and genuinely cares. Our daughter was admitted in PICU and we were there for 3 days. Ot only did he come to see her, but the doctors and nurses there said he was involved from the very begging. They also said, “If he is your pediatrician, you are safe, he takes care of his patients”. When we were discharged we came to see him and he had already scheduled follow up doctors that can help with her specific condition. Two different doctors (genetics and blood doctor) both need to draw blood for further testing and he made sure they only poke her once and draw enough blood for both test and he already communicated this to them. This man is a god sent human being. If he takes new patients, make sure your child is on the waitlist.
About Dr. Daniel Buehler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053340570
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buehler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Buehler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buehler, there are benefits to both methods.