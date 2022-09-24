Overview

Dr. Daniel Buehler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Buehler works at Kahala Children's Medical Group in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.