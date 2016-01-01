Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Buckley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Buckley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Daniel J Buckley MD Inc1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 410, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-9007
-
2
Limited To Official County Duties Only380 90th St, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 301-8600
-
3
San Mateo Medical Center222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (650) 573-2222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Susan Longar MD A Professional Corp.1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 500, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 992-9221
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckley?
About Dr. Daniel Buckley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013916733
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley works at
Dr. Buckley speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.