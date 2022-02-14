Dr. Daniel Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bryan, MD is a Dermatologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Bryan works at
Locations
Dermatology Consultants6711 Towpath Rd Ste 155, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 701-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bryan gave me the feeling of confidence immediately. I had three biopsies and one needed surgery which he was able to juggle the schedule to fit me in before I left town for 3 months. I feel at age 75 I need young physicians who are up to date on skills and who won't retire before I'm dead.
About Dr. Daniel Bryan, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Binghamton University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.