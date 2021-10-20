See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Bruning works at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menorah Medical Center
    5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209
  2. 2
    Daniel L Bruning , MD
    10501 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr Bruno g for 3+ yrs and I continue to have the utmost trust in him. His genuine concern to what I feel and express to him allows him to focus in on what I need. The professionalism and kindness of the entire staff makes every visit a pleasant one. I know when I arrive, I’m going to leave with a smile, no pain and at times a little sleepy. I would recommend Dr Bruning to every one I know who had any kind of chronic pain issues, for if he can’t help (which would be rare), he’ll certainly direct you in the right direction to get help. I can also attest to that because I did have another issue where he referred me to another Dr. I saw that other Dr, received treatment and that Dr is now part of my arsenal for “pain relief!” Needless to say he has my Full Body covered from head to toe!!
    T J Hawver Truman Lake — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982688503
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Missouri at Kansas City
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruning works at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bruning’s profile.

    Dr. Bruning has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

