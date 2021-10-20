Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
Menorah Medical Center5721 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 901-8880
Daniel L Bruning , MD10501 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 901-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Bruno g for 3+ yrs and I continue to have the utmost trust in him. His genuine concern to what I feel and express to him allows him to focus in on what I need. The professionalism and kindness of the entire staff makes every visit a pleasant one. I know when I arrive, I’m going to leave with a smile, no pain and at times a little sleepy. I would recommend Dr Bruning to every one I know who had any kind of chronic pain issues, for if he can’t help (which would be rare), he’ll certainly direct you in the right direction to get help. I can also attest to that because I did have another issue where he referred me to another Dr. I saw that other Dr, received treatment and that Dr is now part of my arsenal for “pain relief!” Needless to say he has my Full Body covered from head to toe!!
About Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Missouri at Kansas City
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruning works at
Dr. Bruning has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.