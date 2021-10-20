Overview

Dr. Daniel Bruning, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Bruning works at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.