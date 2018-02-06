Dr. Daniel Brubaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brubaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Brubaker, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brubaker, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Brubaker works at
Locations
Muscular Skeletal Medical Associates Inc3726 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 248-0116
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is highly competent and experienced in his field , I trust him more than any other doctor in the valley , he is straight forward and truthful and takes the time necessary during an appointment unlike most all other I have been to rushing me out like I was cattle or something. I feel like a human again after I have visited Dr Brubaker .
About Dr. Daniel Brubaker, DO
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1467559526
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine
Dr. Brubaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brubaker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brubaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brubaker works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brubaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brubaker.
