Dr. Daniel Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center.
Locations
Southwestern Wa Urology Clinic Pllc402 Black Hills Ln SW Ste A, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 427-3601
Hospital Affiliations
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Notice reviews are at both ends of scale, not grouped middle. Having seen Dr. Brown 3 times i completely get why. As we used to say, his "bedside manner" needs some work. HOWEVER... the primary question should be "does he practice good medicine?" The answer to that question, in my opinion, is YES. Is he a counselor/therapist or a urologist? He is a urologist, and in my informed and educated opinion, a VERY GOOD one. Perhaps other Docs can be both... but if your issue is physiologically serious you want your Doc hyper-focused on doing their primary job. I have gotten a bit PO'd at Dr. Brown over his relatively terse and, at times, dismssive demeanor. I think he could do a better job at explaining what is going on and why he is proceeding the way he is... For this reason only i would reduce his rating to 4 stars from 5. A 4.5 rating might be more accurate.
About Dr. Daniel Brown, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043203771
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.