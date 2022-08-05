See All Allergists & Immunologists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO

Allergy & Asthma
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Brodtman works at Allergy & Asthma Specialist Of South Florida in Stuart, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James W Mcconnell MD PA
    410 SE Hibiscus Ave, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 221-3900
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Specialists of South Florida LLC
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 406, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-2006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2022
    I have been going to this doctor for many years. The wait in the waiting room is short. The doctor listens to everything I tell him about what is bothering me and then comes up with a treatment plan. I've had good results after doing what he describes the best course of treatment is. Doctor Brodtman is very knowledgeable. The office staff is very friendly. If you need an urgent appointment, they see you right away.
    Jill Luppowitz — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO

