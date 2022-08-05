Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Brodtman works at
Locations
-
1
James W Mcconnell MD PA410 SE Hibiscus Ave, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 221-3900
-
2
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of South Florida LLC1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 406, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodtman?
I have been going to this doctor for many years. The wait in the waiting room is short. The doctor listens to everything I tell him about what is bothering me and then comes up with a treatment plan. I've had good results after doing what he describes the best course of treatment is. Doctor Brodtman is very knowledgeable. The office staff is very friendly. If you need an urgent appointment, they see you right away.
About Dr. Daniel Brodtman, DO
- Allergy & Asthma
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1881705390
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodtman works at
Dr. Brodtman has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.