Overview

Dr. Daniel Brinton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Brinton works at East Bay Retina Consultants in Oakland, CA with other offices in Concord, CA, Pleasanton, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.