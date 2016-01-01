Dr. Daniel Brinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Brinton, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brinton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Brinton works at
Locations
East Bay Retina Consultants Inc3300 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 444-1600
East Bay Retina - Concord1401 Willow Pass Rd Ste 110, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 680-1600
East Bay Retina - Pleasanton5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 210, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 224-8777
East Bay Retina Consultants Inc.5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 310, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 867-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Brinton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and German
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Med Ctr
- Washington U
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Ophthalmology
