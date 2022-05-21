Overview

Dr. Daniel Brelian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Community Hospital Of Huntington Park, L A Downtown Medical Center and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Brelian works at Downtown Gastro Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Viral Hepatitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.