Dr. Daniel Breault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Breault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Breault, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Breault works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2803
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breault?
Dr. Breault is amazing!! I feel very lucky and confident to be under his care! It’s very obvious that he cares about his patients and takes time to explain all health issues thoroughly!! Very impressive team!!
About Dr. Daniel Breault, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699955021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breault has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breault works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Breault. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.