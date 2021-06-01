Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
Dr. Branovan works at
Locations
-
1
Lor Medical PC1810 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-1000
-
2
New York Ear Nose and Throat Institute LLC1000 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 1-102, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (754) 400-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My overall experience with Dr. Branovan has been exceptional. Very professional and attentive doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Russian
- 1235198250
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branovan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branovan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Branovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Branovan works at
Dr. Branovan has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Branovan speaks Russian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Branovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.