Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny

Dr. Branovan works at Lor Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lor Medical PC
    1810 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 616-1000
  2. 2
    New York Ear Nose and Throat Institute LLC
    1000 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 1-102, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 400-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 01, 2021
    My overall experience with Dr. Branovan has been exceptional. Very professional and attentive doctor.
    — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Branovan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Russian
    • 1235198250
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

