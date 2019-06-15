Overview

Dr. Daniel Brandt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Brandt works at Dr. Daniel F. Brandt MD INC in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.