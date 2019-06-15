Dr. Daniel Brandt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Brandt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Brandt works at
Locations
Dr. Daniel F. Brandt MD INC2180 Main St Fl 2, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 528-4577
Miki Medical Associates Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 1104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-5220
Daniel F. Brandt M.D. Inc.500 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 300, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 528-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Brandt. Addresses condition (psoriatic arthritis) and how to work with it for best results. Honest. Personable.
About Dr. Daniel Brandt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316929011
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
