Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Bracey works at
Locations
Ambulatory Care Center102 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (919) 962-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Bracey and his PA Josh. They were very educational, thorough and compassionate. I was approved for hip replacement surgery on my first visit. As I have been waiting for 5 years for this, I was extremely relieved that someone approved me! I highly recommend this surgeon and clinic.
About Dr. Daniel Bracey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1053721647
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bracey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracey.
