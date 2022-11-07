Dr. Daniel Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Box, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Box, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Locations
Tennessee Valley Urology Center400 Berywood Trl NW Ste B, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 472-3201
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Box?
Dr. Box takes time to listen to his patients and is attentive to their concerns. He provides diagnoses for all symptoms and answers all questions. He explains matters in terms that are both thorough and easy to understand. He knows his business and I would recommend him to those in search of a Urologist.
About Dr. Daniel Box, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083970198
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Ohio State College of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Box has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Box accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Box has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.
