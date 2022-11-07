Overview

Dr. Daniel Box, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State College of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Box works at Tennessee Valley Urology Center in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.