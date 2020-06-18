Overview

Dr. Daniel Bowman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at OrthoNY, LLC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY and Mechanicville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.