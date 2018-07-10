Overview

Dr. Daniel Bowers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Bowers works at Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Coaldale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.