Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bourque works at LEWIS C CUMMINGS MD A P M C in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lewis C. Cummings M.d. Apmc
    435 Heymann Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Opelousas General Health System
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Bourque is the best. I had surgery December 22, 2021. I had to call him the Friday and he sent me out medication. I had to call him again the following weekend. He was not on call. He asked me if I could meet him at his office. He took great care of me. He has become one of my favorite doctors. I would highly recommend him!!!!
    Christina Griffith — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952393084
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charity Hosp LSU
    Internship
    • Tulane University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Bourque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bourque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourque works at LEWIS C CUMMINGS MD A P M C in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bourque’s profile.

    Dr. Bourque has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

