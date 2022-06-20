Dr. Daniel Bouknight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bouknight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bouknight, MD
Dr. Daniel Bouknight, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Palmetto Medical Equipment of Irmo LLC1 Wellness Blvd Ste 106, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 888-2282
South Carolina Internal Medicine Associates7182 Woodrow St Ste 200, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 749-1111
- 3 600 Plaza Cir Ste C, Clinton, SC 29325 Directions (803) 888-2282
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 409-7170
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Daniel Bouknight, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bouknight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bouknight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bouknight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouknight has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bouknight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouknight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouknight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouknight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouknight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.