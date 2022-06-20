Overview

Dr. Daniel Bouknight, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Bouknight works at Palmetto Medical Equipment of Irmo LLC in Irmo, SC with other offices in Clinton, SC and Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.