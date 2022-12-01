See All Plastic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (229)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Bortnick works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park
    7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 754-5091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (193)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 01, 2022
    The entire procedure went well. I knew exactly what to expect, and my results are great almost two months post surgery. I was happy with all of the people who assisted at the surgery center.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326090259
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospitals & Clinics
    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bortnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bortnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bortnick works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Bortnick’s profile.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

