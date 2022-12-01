Dr. Bortnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD
Dr. Daniel Bortnick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-5091
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
The entire procedure went well. I knew exactly what to expect, and my results are great almost two months post surgery. I was happy with all of the people who assisted at the surgery center.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Medical College of Georgia Hospitals & Clinics
- Medical College of Georgia
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Plastic Surgery
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortnick.
