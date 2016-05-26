Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borreson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD
Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 456-5311
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Was very through with the gall bladder procedure. Explained everything on what and how they were going to do the surgery. First operation and he put my mind at ease.
- St Marys Health Care
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Borreson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borreson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borreson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borreson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borreson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borreson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borreson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.