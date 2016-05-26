Overview

Dr. Daniel Borreson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Borreson works at West Michigan Surgical Specialists in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.