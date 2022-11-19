See All Family Doctors in Clovis, CA
Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (17)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oral Roberts University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Borgstadt works at Dan Borgstadt MD Inc. in Clovis, CA.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

    Dan Borgstadt MD Inc.
    255 W Herndon Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93612 (559) 326-2999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 19, 2022
    We have been seeing Dr. Borgstadt since moving to Fresno in the mid 80's. We moved away for about 10 years before retiring and moving back to the area. We called Dr. Borgstadt and asked if he would take us back. Luckily for us, he did. Dr. Borgstadt is, by nature, friendly and he listens closely to arrive at an appropriate diagnosis and prescribes what needs to be done to get you back to feeling well again. He doesn't prescribe medications unless he feels they will be beneficial. Rather, he takes his time and discusses what you, as a patient, can do to help yourself. Best of all, he is available anytime of day or night including weekends - often when you need him most. We hope he continues practicing medicine for a long time...
    Leyden & Vickie Hahn — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Borgstadt, MD

    Family Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1457332330
    Education & Certifications

    Valley Med Center
    Oral Roberts University, School Of Medicine
