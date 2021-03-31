See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Evans, GA
Dr. Daniel Boone, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Boone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Boone works at University Medical Associates in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Medical Associates
    465 N Belair Rd Ste 2B Bldg 3, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 774-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 31, 2021
    Both my annual & semi-annual Health Checkups this past 12 mos. have been administered very efficiently; extremely competent staff, courteous, and Great communicators (in person & via real time MyChart portal access). The COVID vaccine access initiative by their Physicians Practice was a great benefit to both myself & my wife; timely communication & so efficiently executed. I am on Medicare and yet I never feel as thought either Dr. Boone or his NP Ms. Ashley Atkinson seem to show any impatience in addressing my questions about new Health concerns as I age. Glad to have Dr. Boone managing my health in the future.
    E. Ray Conatser — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Boone, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225131998
    Education & Certifications

    • Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, Internal Medicine
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone works at University Medical Associates in Evans, GA. View the full address on Dr. Boone’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

