Dr. Daniel Boone, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Boone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Boone works at
Locations
University Medical Associates465 N Belair Rd Ste 2B Bldg 3, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 774-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Both my annual & semi-annual Health Checkups this past 12 mos. have been administered very efficiently; extremely competent staff, courteous, and Great communicators (in person & via real time MyChart portal access). The COVID vaccine access initiative by their Physicians Practice was a great benefit to both myself & my wife; timely communication & so efficiently executed. I am on Medicare and yet I never feel as thought either Dr. Boone or his NP Ms. Ashley Atkinson seem to show any impatience in addressing my questions about new Health concerns as I age. Glad to have Dr. Boone managing my health in the future.
About Dr. Daniel Boone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225131998
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Co Hp-Parkland Mem, Internal Medicine
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.