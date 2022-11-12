Dr. Daniel Bolet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Bolet, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bolet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Iparraguirre, Jose I, M.d.8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 302, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
South West Office1303 SW 107TH AVE, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (786) 362-6621
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant, the team was very nice and welcoming.
About Dr. Daniel Bolet, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548562051
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Central University of Venezuela / Jose Maria Vargas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolet speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolet.
