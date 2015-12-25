Overview

Dr. Daniel Bohl, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Abington, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Bohl works at Signature Medical Group - Abington Kidney Care (Nephrology) in Abington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.