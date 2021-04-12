Dr. Daniel Boedeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boedeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Boedeker, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Boedeker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Boedeker works at
Locations
Neurosurgery Specialists6767 S Yale Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-7587Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Line talking to a neighbor. Very easy to understand. He will spend time with a patient, not the staff, although they are also very accommodating.
About Dr. Daniel Boedeker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225086945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boedeker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boedeker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boedeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boedeker has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boedeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boedeker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boedeker.
