Dr. Daniel Boedeker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South, Saint Francis Hospital Vinita and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Boedeker works at Neurosurgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Broken Neck and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.