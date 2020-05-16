Overview

Dr. Daniel Bobrowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



Dr. Bobrowski works at Integrated Medical Group Surg in Pottsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.