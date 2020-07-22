Dr. Bober has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Bober, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Bober, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Psychiatric Consultants of Florida LLC3595 Sheridan St Ste 109, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (203) 232-3189
Lifeskills South Florida1431 Sw 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 834-5099
Memorial Regional Hospital3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 967-6776Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and finally someone who really listens.
About Dr. Daniel Bober, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700874724
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.