Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Blumenfeld works at SCHECTER & BLUMENFELD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Visual Accents Optical
    1220 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 (915) 545-1484
  2
    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    4801 Alberta Ave Ste B130, El Paso, TX 79905 (915) 215-6050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Blepharitis
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 16, 2022
    Being going to Dr Blumenfeld for years! I like his work ethics and enthusiasm for the patients eye care!
    About Dr. Daniel Blumenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1295733996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumenfeld works at SCHECTER & BLUMENFELD in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Blumenfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Blumenfeld has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

