Dr. Blumberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Blumberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Blumberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 309 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 425-3415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Listens intently like a therapist, willing to try new approaches (hypnosis, guided imagery, meditation), great feedback & suggestions. A sharp mind. I enjoyed our sessions. Very professional. A true doctor. Comfortable, peaceful office setting. Flexible scheduling.
About Dr. Daniel Blumberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912212556
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
